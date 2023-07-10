DP Chief Slams Gov’t for Silence over Scrapping Highway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung slammed the government for failing to explain its decision to scrap a project to build a highway linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong amid preferential treatment claims.At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, Lee said that if the highway's endpoint in Yangpyeong were to be built in the revised location near land owned by the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee equivalent to five football fields, they would reap huge profits.Calling the allegations a typical case of influence-peddling involving the president's relatives, Lee accused the administration of attempting to conceal the claims by canceling the project to the detriment of the public.Following remarks by a presidential official that the matter should be handled by the land ministry, the DP chief urged the top office to take the driver's seat and called for adherence to the project's original plan.DP floor leader Park Kwang-on said his party will work with the public to uncover the truth behind the allegations.