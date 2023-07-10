Menu Content

JCS Refutes N. Korea's Claim of Airspace Violation by US Spy Planes

Written: 2023-07-10 13:21:24Updated: 2023-07-10 13:26:56

JCS Refutes N. Korea's Claim of Airspace Violation by US Spy Planes

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) refuted North Korea's claims that U.S. military reconnaissance aircraft have repeatedly violated its airspace accompanied by a threat to down the aircraft Monday morning.  

The JCS said the U.S. aerial surveillance and reconnaissance flights around the Korean Peninsula are a part of regular reconnaissance activity, demanding that the North put a stop to such false claims that heighten military tensions. 

In an earlier statement, the North's defense ministry claimed that U.S. spy aircraft, including the RC-135, the U-2S and the unmanned RQ-4B, made provocative flights over the East Sea and the Yellow Sea, violating the regime's airspace by dozens of kilometers several times.

The ministry warned that there is no guarantee that a "shocking incident" in which a U.S. reconnaissance plane is shot down over the East Sea will not happen.
