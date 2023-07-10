Prosecutors Raid Nat'l Assembly Secretariat over DP Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating alleged bribery ahead of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) convention in 2021 raided the National Assembly secretariat for the second time on Monday.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is reportedly seeking to obtain entry logs of additional DP representatives and their aides implicated in the scandal, after the secretariat demanded a search warrant when requested to voluntarily submit the records.Last month, prosecutors secured entry logs for 29 DP lawmakers involved in the case.The entry logs sought by the state agency include records for ex-aides to former DP leader Song Young-gil, who is suspected of having secured victory in the 2021 party convention through bribery.Prosecutors suspect that DP-turned-independent Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man as well as others colluded to distribute three million won each to over 20 DP lawmakers ahead of the leadership election to secure Song's victory.