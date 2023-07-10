Pres. Yoon Embarks on Trip to Europe for NATO Summit, State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has departed for Europe for the NATO Summit in Lithuania and a state visit in Poland this week. During the trip, the president will meet with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit while calling for a stronger international response to North Korea’s continued threats.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol has embarked on a diplomatic tour that will bring him to Lithuania for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) Summit before heading to Poland for a state visit.Joined by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the president set off on Monday morning for his weeklong trip.Yoon will attend the NATO Summit as the leader of a partner country, along with the other “Asia-Pacific Four” of Japan, Australia and New Zealand, whose leaders he will sit down with for a four-way meeting.He is also scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with the leaders of about ten countries on the margins of the summit, including Norway, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Hungary, Romania, Sweden, Finland and Lithuania.Prior to his departure, Yoon said in a written interview with the Associated Press that he will urge the international community to demonstrate a strong resolve to deter North Korea’s “illegal acts.”He said he will call for the world to show that its determination to stop the North outweighs the regime’s nuclear ambitions, adding that peace is most assured when it is bolstered by powerful force and deterrence, such as sanctions he touted as effective.While in Lithuania, Yoon is also expected to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which Tokyo's plan to discharge wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant is likely to be discussed.On Wednesday, the president will head to Warsaw, Poland on the invitation of Polish President Andrzej Duda, with whom he will hold a summit after attending a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning.As the two nations mark the tenth anniversary of bilateral strategic ties this year, the leaders will discuss ways to enhance the partnership.He will also meet with the Polish prime minister and parliamentary leaders, visit a local university, meet with South Korean residents and attend a business forum as he is joined in the country by an 89-member South Korean economic delegation before returning home on Friday.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.