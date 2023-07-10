Probes into Unregistered Births Hit 939, 34 Deaths Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

The police continue to uncover cases of deceased infants with the number of investigations into children unregistered in the state system climbing to 939.The National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the National Police Agency said on Monday that the total rose after municipal and provincial offices across the nation received one-thousand-69 reports of such cases as of 5 p.m. last Friday.Compared to 2 p.m. last Thursday, the number of open cases surged by more than 20 percent.The NOI said 34 deaths have been confirmed, up by seven compared to last Thursday. Police departments, including the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, have opened criminal investigations into eleven of the cases.The police closed 19 of the cases without charges while handing over to the prosecution four cases after coming across evidence that the babies were killed by their parents.In Seoul, two babies were found to have died before their birth was registered. Police found that they were each born in hospitals in 2015 and 2016 and died while receiving treatment.Meanwhile, police were found to be investigating the mother of a child who is suspected to have been killed by the father and grandmother in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province after being born with disabilities in 2015.