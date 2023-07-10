Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Golfer Shin Ji-yai Finishes 2nd in 78th U.S. Women's Open

Written: 2023-07-10 14:34:27Updated: 2023-07-10 15:08:47

Golfer Shin Ji-yai Finishes 2nd in 78th U.S. Women's Open

Photo : YONHAP News

Veteran South Korean golfer Shin Ji-yai finished second in her first U.S. Women’s Open in four years on Sunday.

Shin finished as runner-up in the 78th U.S. Women’s Open held in Pebble Beach, California, after shooting six-under-282, or three strokes behind competition winner Allisen Corpuz of the U.S. to tie for second with Charley Hull of England.

Sunday marked the first time in five years for Shin to finish within the top ten of a competition on the Ladies Professional Golf Association(LPGA) tour. Back in 2018, Shin had placed seventh in the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open.

Sunday’s feat was also Shin’s best performance in the U.S. Women’s Open, topping her fifth place finish in 2010.

Shin, who has won a total of 64 competitions both at home and abroad, including two Women’s British Open wins and eleven LGPA Tour victories, has focused her career in the Ladies Professional Golfers' Association of Japan since the 2014 season.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >