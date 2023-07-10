DP’s Criticism of IAEA Report Met with PPP Call for End to Alarmism

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Tensions ran high on Sunday as the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed the visiting International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) chief for releasing what it claimed was a biased report on Japan's planned discharge of the Fukushima wastewater. The ruling People Power Party(PPP) responded by demanding that the main opposition cease spreading falsehoods about the plan as the agency’s director, Rafael Grossi, reiterated that Tokyo's plan meets international safety standards.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) harshly criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency's(IAEA) report on Japan's planned discharge of the wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant in a meeting with the visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Sunday.DP Rep. Woo Won-shik, who has been staging a hunger strike the past two weeks in protest, expressed deep regret, accusing the IAEA of having lost neutrality and objectivity in releasing the report favorable to Tokyo without giving consideration to the impact on neighboring countries.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Rep. Woo Won-shik (Korean-English)]"I am very concerned that Director General Grossi said in a media interview yesterday that he could drink the contaminated water or swim in it.If (Mr. Grossi) can be assured that (the contaminated Fukushima water) is safe enough, I would like to ask if he is willing to advise the government of Japan, a water-deprived country, to use it for drinking, industrial or agricultural purposes, instead of discharging it into the sea."DP Rep. Wi Seong-gon urged the IAEA to cooperate in persuading Japan to postpone the discharge and seek an alternative solution with the international community.The IAEA chief, for his part, offered assurances that the agency's technical staff have faithfully conducted the verification based on transparent and scientific research and that Tokyo's plan has fulfilled international standards.[Sound bite: International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi]"Our conclusion has been that this plan, if it is carried out in the way it has been presented, would be in line, would be in conformity with the international safety standards.We understood and we understand that preoccupations and concerns remain and some are preoccupied thinking about the implementation of the plan and how this is going to happen in real life."Grossi added that the IAEA plans to be stationed in Japan for the next three decades to ensure that Tokyo implements the discharge according to plan.Against the backdrop of the tense meeting, protesters could be heard opposing the planned water discharge and the IAEA's report.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) spokesperson Kim Min-soo, in response, criticized the opposition for excessive political instigation that has turned the country into a laughing stock.[Sound bite: People Power Party spokesperson Kim Min-soo (Korean-English Translation)]"The IAEA is an agency of the highest authority in nuclear power and an international body registered for membership by some 180 countries around the world. The entire world respects its scientific verification results. Even in such a circumstance, the DP continues to spread unfounded rumors and engage in political instigation. This is why some are saying that the DP and North Korea are the only ones that stand in distrust against the outcome. As a global hub state and a responsible member of the international community, South Korea must make a rational judgment and act in response to the global body's scientifically verified outcome."Grossi, who wrapped up his visit to Seoul on Sunday, tweeted prior to his departure that the IAEA sincerely takes into account the South Korean people's concerns, stressing that a transparent and open communication is its utmost priority.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.