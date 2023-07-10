Footballer Lee Kang-in Signs with French Champions PSG

Photo : YONHAP News

Footballer Lee Kang-in will ply his trade for the reigning champions of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain(PSG), next season.The French club announced on Saturday that it inked a deal through 2028 with the 22-year-old, who is leaving RCD Mallorca in Spain.Having joined Valencia's academy in the summer of 2011 at age ten, Lee made his first-team debut in 2018 when he was 17 to become the youngest South Korean player in Europe before going on to make 135 appearances and score ten goals in all competitions for his two Spanish clubs.Lee is set to play alongside some of the biggest names in the world of football, including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, for a Paris side that has won nine of the past eleven Ligue 1 titles.The playmaker will kick-start the next chapter of his career with PSG during its Asia tour starting this month that includes a friendly against K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan on August 3.