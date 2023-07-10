Gov't to Explore Expanding Power Supply Capacity

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek ways to expand the country's power supply capacity through the construction of power grids and new nuclear power plants to meet rising electricity demand.The energy ministry on Monday discussed relevant measures during its 29th energy committee meeting chaired by minister Lee Chang-yang.In his opening remarks, Lee called for a thorough analysis of changes to power supply and demand conditions and response strategies to enable stable and efficient energy supply.He said that in order to meet rising demand, it is necessary to review an expansion of the supply capacity in the direction of nuclear plants and hydrogen while considering a new power mix, noting that such a request was voiced by the committee's civic members.The government expects electricity demand to surge in the future as industries and people's daily lives turn more electric and also with increasing investment in high-tech sectors.