Gov't Launches ‘K-Rice Belt’ to Boost Food Security in 8 African Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched the so-called "K-rice belt" project to support rice production in eight impoverished African nations.The agriculture ministry declared the official launch of the project in a ceremony held in Seoul on Monday following a ministerial meeting of representatives from Ghana, the Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Uganda, Cameroon and Kenya.Kevin Urama, the vice president of the Africa Development Bank’s Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, was also in attendance to discuss the project, which intends to provide the African countries not only rice seeds but also farming machinery, fertilizer, agricultural chemicals and storage facility construction techniques.The agriculture ministry believes the plan will contribute to strengthening African countries’ food security, with an aim to build seed production complexes in the eight African countries that range between 50 and 100 hectares in size.The ministry is seeking to produce some two-thousand tons of rice seeds developed by South Korea in the African countries this year, with production climbing to ten-thousand seeds by 2027 to provide rice to around 30 million people.