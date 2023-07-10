Gov't Condemns 'Fake News' by Protesters during IAEA Chief’s Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The government criticized what it called “highly inappropriate” protests during the visit to South Korea by International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi this weekend.During Monday’s daily report on Japan's planned release of the Fukushima wastewater, First Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Park Gu-yeon said the protesters’ claim that Japan gave the IAEA one million euros in bribes has been confirmed to be fake news by Tokyo.Noting that similar claims were made in front of Grossi, Park cautioned against media outlets reporting on or citing such unsubstantiated allegations.Park also addressed criticism that the nuclear watchdog released its final report on the discharge plan based only on its first data analysis without waiting for the results of the second and third rounds to be issued.He explained that there are differences in the methodology and objective between the first monitoring and the second and third rounds and that disparity is believed to have been considered when it came to the inclusion in the final report.Park also said that there is no problem with using the term "treated water," but the government’s position is to use the phrase “contaminated water.”