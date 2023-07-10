Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrants in KT Favoritism Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have requested arrest warrants in their investigation into allegations that telecom giant KT Group gave preferential treatment to its subsidiaries by allocating more work.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Monday filed for a warrant for Hwang Wook-jung, the president of KT subsidiary KDFS, on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.The warrant is the first since the full-fledged probe began in May, which has included a raid of KT headquarters.Warrants have also been sought for officials at KT headquarters' management support division and a KDFS executive on charges of bribery and violating the Fair Trade Act.Prosecutors suspect that under the watch of KT's former CEO, Ku Hyeon-mo, who took office in 2020, the conglomerate engaged in unfair business practices by favoring two of its subsidiaries in granting them facility management operations while subjecting two other firms to a disadvantage.