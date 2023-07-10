S. Korea Maintains Lead in US market in Terms of EV Imports in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has managed to maintain its top position in the U.S. market in terms of imports of eco-friendly cars, including electric vehicles(EV), despite concerns that the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) would hurt South Korean automakers.According to a report released by the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade on Monday, U.S. imports of South Korean EVs in the first quarter reached two-point-one billion dollars, or the largest portion of all EV imports. The report analyzed statistics compiled by the Korea International Trade Association.Japanese cars accounted for the second largest share, followed by vehicles from Germany, Canada and Britain.Up until 2020, South Korea ranked fourth in terms of EV imports in the U.S. then saw its ranking climb two notches in 2021 and by another notch to take the No. 1 spot the following year.Concerns surfaced last year over the impact South Korea’s exports of eco-friendly cars could face from the IRA which withholds tax incentives from purchases of EVs made outside North America.Despite such concerns, South Korean carmakers are enjoying strong sales thanks to new guidelines on the IRA that the U.S. Treasury announced last December.