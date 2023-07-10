S. Korean Companies Clinch Webtoon, K-Story Export Contracts Worth Over $5 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean companies have signed contracts worth more than five million U.S. dollars to export K-stories and webtoons.According to the Korea Creative Content Agency on Monday, 15 South Korean companies clinched around 300 contracts worth nearly five-point-three million dollars at the “K-Story and Comics in Europe 2023” event held in Paris last week.The feat came after the content firms held export consultations, webtoon conferences and networking receptions at the event as part of efforts to make inroads into the European market."K-Story and Comics in Europe" aims to provide to South Korean companies that hold outstanding content intellectual property the opportunity to pursue various projects in Europe in the areas of publishing, webtoons, images and games.The Korea Creative Content Agency plans to hold such events in North America and Germany in the second half of the year.