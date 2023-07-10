Opposition Lawmakers Hold Rallies in Tokyo Protesting Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of opposition lawmakers on Monday held rallies in Tokyo to protest Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.The eleven-member group comprising the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and independent lawmakers arrived in Tokyo earlier in the day and held protests in front of the official residence of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and in front of the National Diet Building.In a news conference held in front of Kishida’s residence, the lawmakers said the planned discharge is an anti-human act that goes beyond Japan’s national interests and which would contaminate oceans around the world.The legislators then headed to the Nuclear Regulation Authority and lodged a protest over the agency certifying plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) for the water release. They urged the agency to mull other measures to place top priority on the safety of the people of both South Korea and Japan.On Tuesday, the delegation plans to hold a meeting with a group of bipartisan Japanese lawmakers opposed to the discharge and release a joint statement.On the final day of the trip on Wednesday, the South Korean opposition lawmakers plan to hold a press conference with foreign correspondents in Japan and hold a march in protest of the release.