Nation Set to See Torrential Rain Through Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is set to see torrential rain amid sweltering heat through Wednesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) issued the forecast on Monday, saying such sudden showers will pelt the nation due to extreme atmospheric instability due to hot air pushing up from the southern part of the nation and cold air from the north.The weather agency said it’s uncertain which parts will be pounded with torrential rain and when.The agency noted that some parts of the nation are expected to see 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour, adding that such sudden torrential rain will dump large amounts of water for no more than two hours.More than 100 millimeters of rain is projected for the central region through Tuesday.Meanwhile, the seasonal rain front is set to move northward from waters off southern coasts toward inland areas most likely from Thursday.