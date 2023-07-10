Yoon Arrives in Lithuania for NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Lithuania on Monday to attend the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Vilnius International Airport at around 8 p.m. Monday.Yoon will stay in Lithuania's capital until Wednesday, attending the NATO Summit as the leader of a partner country and holding separate bilateral talks on the margins of the gathering with the leaders of some ten countries including Japan.Yoon will also have a four-way meeting with the leaders of NATO’s so-called “Asia-Pacific Four” partner countries – South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand – during the stay.On Tuesday morning, the president is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to adopt documents on bilateral cooperation in eleven areas including nonproliferation and new technology.President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will attend a dinner hosted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday evening.