US Urges N. Korea to Refrain from Escalatory Actions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of State has urged North Korea to refrain from escalatory actions after Pyongyang accused the U.S. of airspace violations over its exclusive economic zone(EEZ) and warned that approaching aircraft might be shot down.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made the call on Monday during a regular press briefing, calling on the North to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy.The spokesperson said that the U.S. remains committed to diplomacy as he reiterated Washington’s willingness to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang without preconditions.He said that the offer has been made clear numerous times but has unfortunately been met with a refusal to engage meaningfully.Miller also said that China’s role in North Korea issues came up in conversations during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing, adding that the U.S. continues to believe that the country can help convince Pyongyang to take de-escalatory actions if it chooses to.