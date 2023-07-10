Showers to Continue with Heavy Rains in Central, Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is forecast for most parts of the nation on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some regions likely to see localized torrential downpours.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected in the central region, Jeolla provinces and northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province until Wednesday, while 20 to 80 millimeters are forecast for the eastern coastal areas and southern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island are expected to have five to 60 millimeters.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are likely to hit parts of the central region, the Jeolla provinces and northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province, accompanied by gusts and lightning.Afternoon highs are forecast to reach 26 to 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, two to four degrees lower than Monday.