Foreign Minister to Attend ASEAN Gatherings in Indonesia This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Annual gatherings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) are set to begin in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.The association’s Secretariat said that a series of gatherings, including the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF), will be held from Tuesday to Friday.This year’s ASEAN meetings chaired by Indonesia will be attended by foreign ministers from nine ASEAN members excluding Myanmar as well as major countries from the Asian and Pacific regions, including South Korea, the United States, China, Japan, Russia, India, and New Zealand.South Korea’s top diplomat, Park Jin, is scheduled to attend the South Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, the ARF and the East Asia Summit as well as the ASEAN Plus Three meeting along with China and Japan.Park plans to explain Seoul’s Indo-Pacific strategy and discuss the direction of cooperation with ASEAN countries, while also covering regional and international situations.There is speculation that the minister may hold separate bilateral talks with his Chinese or Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the gatherings.North Korea is also a member of the ARF, but local media reported that it has not yet been decided whether the North’s foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, will attend.