Ex-Special Counsel Apologizes for Concern ahead of Anti-Graft Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Former special prosecutor Park Young-soo, who led an investigation into influence-peddling within the previous Park Geun-hye administration, appeared for his anti-graft law violation trial along with five others.Arriving at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, Park apologized to the public for causing concern with his wrongful conduct, before pledging to fully explain himself in court.Park is accused of accepting a high-end, imported car rented for two-point-five million won, or nearly two-thousand U.S. dollars, and seafood worth 860-thousand won in 2020 from a man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman.Responding to claims that Park violated the anti-corruption law prohibiting public officials from receiving gifts worth more than three million won per fiscal year, his legal counsel argued during a preparatory hearing in April that the former special prosecutor is not bound by the law and that he paid the rental fees.Park is also facing a separate investigation for alleged corruption surrounding the Daejang-dong land development scandal.