Politics

Cabinet Approves Revisions to Separate KBS License Fee Collection

Written: 2023-07-11 10:38:27Updated: 2023-07-11 13:31:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved enforcement ordinance revisions separating the collection of licensing fees for the Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) and the Education Broadcasting System(EBS) from household electricity bills.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the revisions are expected to help increase public awareness of the fees and an understanding of related rights.

The prime minister said the separation was considered in response to growing discontent with the method of collection, pledging to continue paying attention to inconveniences or irrational situations faced by the public.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently on a visit to Lithuania, is expected to approve of the revisions for promulgation.

KBS, which argues that the change could potentially damage the foundation of public broadcasting and inflict a drastic decline in its revenue, said the separation would induce a massive increase in collection costs, leading to social confusion and discord.

The broadcaster has filed an injunction with the Constitutional Court seeking to halt the revisions and requested a court review of the Korea Communications Commission's(KCC) reduction of the revision's advance legislation notice period to ten days, citing a procedural flaw.

Since 1994, a monthly license fee of two-thousand-500 won, or under two U.S. dollars, for both KBS and EBS has been bundled with electricity bills for every household with a television receiver, with KBS taking two-thousand-261 won.
