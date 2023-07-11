Heavy Rain Advisories Issued for Northeastern, Northwestern Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Weather authorities issued heavy rain advisories on Tuesday morning for northeastern and northwestern parts of Seoul.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that as of 10:30 a.m., the advisories were issued for the Seoul districts of Nowon, Seongbuk, Jungnang, Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Dobong, Gangbuk, Seongdong, Eunpyeong, Mapo, Seodaemun, Yongsan, Jongno and Jung.Advisories have been in place for the southeastern districts of Songpa, Gangnam, Seocho and Gangdong as of 8:50 a.m.Heavy rain advisories are issued when 60 millimeters of precipitation is expected within a a three-hour period, or over 110 millimeters within 12 hours.Advisories have also been in effect for parts of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, while heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Gyeonggi cities of Icheon and Yeoju.Heavy rain warnings are issued when precipitation of 90 millimeters is expected within a three-hour period, or over 180 millimeters within 12 hours.