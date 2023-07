Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military says it has provided additional non-lethal military aid to war-ravaged Ukraine, including portable mine detectors and protective clothing.According to the defense ministry on Tuesday, an Air Force KC-330 Cygnus aerial tanker carrying the supplies landed in Poland on Sunday after departing the day before at Ukraine’s request.The mine detectors are believed to be locally developed PRS-20Ks capable of detecting not only metal mines but also non-metal types using ground penetrating radar technology.This marks the fourth time that the ministry has provided military aid to Ukraine. From March to June of last year, Seoul provided non-lethal assistance valued at four-point-85 billion won, or around three-point-75 million U.S. dollars.