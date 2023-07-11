KBS to File Constitutional Complaint over Separated Licensing Fee

Photo : KBS News

The Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) says it will file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the Cabinet-approved ordinance revisions to separate the collection of its licensing fees from electricity bills once they are promulgated, citing a concern over public confusion.Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the separation was considered in response to growing discontent with the method of collection, pledging to continue paying attention to inconveniences or irrational situations faced by the public.KBS said that although the government claims the revisions are meant to ease public inconvenience and guarantee a right to choice, they are expected to cause further inconvenience with separate remittances for electricity fares and broadcasting licensing fees.The broadcaster said they will also likely induce a massive increase in collection costs, leading to social confusion and discord.KBS has opposed the revisions, arguing that the change could potentially damage the foundation of public broadcasting and inflict a drastic decline in its revenue.