KSOC to Ask IOC to Reinvestigate 2014 Figure Skating Doping Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) will request the International Olympic Committee(IOC) to reinvestigate doping allegations against retired Russian figure skater Adelina Sotnikova, who beat Kim Yuna to the gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.The KSOC said on Tuesday that the request will be made with the submission of past records in the wake of Sotnikova's recent claim on a YouTube channel that she had initially tested positive for doping in 2014, but that a second test came out negative.The Russian figure skating community immediately denied her statement, and the YouTube video was deleted the next day.A KSOC official said the World Anti-Doping Agency(WADA), by regulation, does not discard blood and urine samples from athletes for ten years.In Sochi, Sotnikova defeated South Korea's then-reigning Olympic champion Kim, igniting controversy over biased judging.During the IOC's investigation into systematic doping by Russian athletes in 2016, Sotnikova faced suspicions that she tampered with her samples, but no disciplinary action was taken due to a lack of evidence.Should the IOC decide to reopen the case and determine that Sotnikova had in fact tested positive for doping, she could be stripped of her gold medal, after which it would be awarded to Kim.