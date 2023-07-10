Supreme Court Nominee Apologizes for Money Received from Law Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court justice nominee Kwon Young-joon has apologized for the controversy over a significant amount of money he received for writing legal opinions for multiple law firms while serving as a law school professor.Kwon issued the apology during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Tuesday, saying he is well aware that the drafting of legal opinions could cause concern over fairness and added that he will faithfully abide by the law on the prevention of conflicts of interest.However, the nominee dismissed a request by some lawmakers that he hand in related documents, saying it is difficult to submit information and legal opinions on certain cases due to confidentiality concerns.When asked whether writing up legal opinions is regarded to be a for-profit act that is prohibited, Kwon denied that is.He also denied claims by Justice Party Rep. Jang Hye-yeong that he submitted a legal opinion to the International Court of Arbitration under the International Chamber of Commerce for a law firm representing Hana Financial Group in a 2018 suit against U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.The latest controversy surrounding the nominee surfaced with the discovery that he received roughly one-point-eight billion won, or around one-point-four million U.S. dollars, in total from seven law firms over the past five years in return for writing 38 legal opinions.