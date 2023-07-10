Opposition Parties Slam Cabinet for Approving Separate KBS License Fee

Photo : KBS News

Opposition parties have slammed the Cabinet's approval on Tuesday of enforcement ordinance revisions separating the collection of licensing fees for the Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) and the Education Broadcasting System(EBS) from household electricity bills.A joint committee representing the main opposition Democratic Party as well as the Justice Party, Jinbo Party and the Basic Income Party issued a statement calling the approval a blatant attempt to control the media.They said once the revisions are promulgated after the president's approval, the government will begin to rein in public broadcasters.The parties contended that the revisions championed by the presidential office with assistance from the Korea Communications Commission, which has deserted its independence, are illegal in terms of both content and procedural legitimacy.They said no administration since the country's democratization has been so explicit in its attempt to suppress and control the media, including the mobilization of the state audit agency and prosecution.The joint committee said the Cabinet approval will go down as the trigger for public resistance, vowing to join hands with democratic citizens to stand up and fight against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which they said is shaking the foundation of democracy.