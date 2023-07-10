Monsoon Rains Pound Most Parts of Country

Photo : YONHAP News

With localized torrential rains continuing nationwide, as much as 200 millimeters are forecast in southern Chungcheong and North Jeolla Province through Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), 50 to 120 millimeters are expected in the capital region, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and inland areas of Gangwon and northern North Gyeongsang Province while some places will receive over 150 millimeters of rain.The rest of North Gyeongsang and the five border islands in the Yellow Sea will see 20 to 80 millimeters while five to 60 millimeters are forecast for the east coast of Gangwon Province, South Gyeongsang Province, Ulleung and Jeju Islands and the Dokdo islets.Downpours of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are expected through Wednesday morning in some areas in the central region, Jeolla provinces and inland areas of northern North Gyeongsang Province.Wednesday morning lows will be similar to Tuesday, ranging from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius nationwide, including 24 in Seoul.Daytime highs will be one to three degrees higher, ranging from 27 to 33 with the mercury hitting 30 in the capital city.Major dams in the Chungcheong region have begun to release water following heavy monsoon downpours over the past two days and forecasts of more to come throughout this week.