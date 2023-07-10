Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Report: Percentage of Unmarried Men, Women Rising Fast

Written: 2023-07-11 15:37:12Updated: 2023-07-11 16:03:19

Report: Percentage of Unmarried Men, Women Rising Fast

Photo : YONHAP News

Data shows that about half of men aged 25 to 49 and a third of women in this age group remain single with no marital history.

According to a Statistics Korea report released on Tuesday marking World Population Day, the country recorded 192-thousand marriages last year, down from 295-thousand in 1970.

The number of marriages for every one-thousand people dropped from five-point-five to three-point-seven during the cited period.

The percentage of unmarried people has also been rising at a fast pace. Just over 47 percent of men aged 25 to 49 were single in 2020, up from 35 percent in 2010, while the percentage for women jumped from 22-point-six to just under 33 percent during the period.

With dwindling marriages, the number of newborns also fell, coming in at 249-thousand last year, down by half from a decade ago.

The total fertility rate also dropped from one-point-three in 2012 to zero-point-78 last year. Births out of wedlock numbered 77-hundred in 2021, accounting for two-point-nine percent of the total.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >