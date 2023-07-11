Menu Content

Politics

NATO Chief Expresses Concerns over N. Korea's Nukes

Written: 2023-07-11 17:14:42Updated: 2023-07-11 18:58:52

NATO Chief Expresses Concerns over N. Korea's Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) has expressed serious concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg relayed such concerns in a statement released on Tuesday in Vilnius, Lithuania ahead of meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol. 

Stoltenberg said such programs affect all NATO members and demonstrate the importance of solidarity among countries that uphold regulations that are based on principles. 

He then added that upon the NATO summit in Lithuania, the organization’s efforts have been completed to adopt an Individually Tailored Partnership Program(ITPP) with South Korea. 

ITPP consists of new ways to pursue bilateral cooperation in eleven areas, including science and technology, anti-terrorism, cyber security and emerging technologies. 

The adoption would mark an upgrade of the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program that South Korea and NATO signed in 2019.
