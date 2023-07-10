Heavy Monsoon Rains to Continue in Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies are forecast for most parts of the nation on Wednesday, with heavy monsoon rains expected to continue in southern regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, up to 100 millimeters of rain is expected in South Jeolla Province and the Gyeongsang provinces, while five to 60 millimeters are forecast for the inland areas of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Jeolla.The capital region, South Chungcheong, eastern coastal areas and Jeju Island are expected to have five to 20 millimeters.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are likely to hit parts of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces until Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by strong winds of more than 15 meters per second.Afternoon highs are forecast to reach 27 to 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two to four degrees higher than Tuesday.The rain will stop in most areas on Wednesday evening, but hit the nation again on Thursday morning, beginning with the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, with heavy downpours expected for the central region.