Economy

333,000 Jobs Added in June to Post Record Employment Rate

Written: 2023-07-12 08:53:58Updated: 2023-07-12 09:05:16



Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added over 330-thousand jobs in June as the employment rate hit a record high.

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28 million-812-thousand last month, marking an increase of 333-thousand from a year earlier.

The growth decreased slightly from April and May, which posted growth of 354-thousand and 351-thousand jobs, respectively, but the figure remained above 300-thousand for the third consecutive month.

The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-six percentage points on-year to reach 63-point-five percent in June, with the rate for those aged 15 to 64 rising by zero-point-eight percentage points on-year to 69-point-nine percent in June, the highest since the nation started compiling related data.

The number of employed people aged 60 and older rose by 343-thousand, while the figure for those aged 15 to 29 decreased 117-thousand on-year in June, the eighth consecutive month of decline for that age group.

The unemployment rate dropped by zero-point-three percentage points on-year to two-point-seven percent last month.
