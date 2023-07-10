333,000 Jobs Added in June to Post Record Employment Rate

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added over 330-thousand jobs in June as the employment rate hit a record high.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28 million-812-thousand last month, marking an increase of 333-thousand from a year earlier.The growth decreased slightly from April and May, which posted growth of 354-thousand and 351-thousand jobs, respectively, but the figure remained above 300-thousand for the third consecutive month.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-six percentage points on-year to reach 63-point-five percent in June, with the rate for those aged 15 to 64 rising by zero-point-eight percentage points on-year to 69-point-nine percent in June, the highest since the nation started compiling related data.The number of employed people aged 60 and older rose by 343-thousand, while the figure for those aged 15 to 29 decreased 117-thousand on-year in June, the eighth consecutive month of decline for that age group.The unemployment rate dropped by zero-point-three percentage points on-year to two-point-seven percent last month.