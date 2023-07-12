NATO Calls for N. Korea's CVID in Summit Communique

Photo : YONHAP News

The member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons programs and pursue complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization(CVID).The call was included in the Vilnius Summit Communique signed by all 31 NATO countries that was released on the first day of the gathering Tuesday.The joint statement condemned in the strongest terms the North’s weapons of mass destruction(WMD) and ballistic missile programs, which violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions.The NATO members reiterated that North Korea must abandon its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs as well as any other WMD and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.The statement called for a fully compliant return to the Nonproliferation Treaty and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s safeguards, urging the North to accept the repeated offers of dialogue put forward by all parties concerned, including South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.