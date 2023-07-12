Woman Missing in Busan as Heavy Rains Cause Damage Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

A search is under way for a woman who went missing in Busan on Tuesday amid the continued heavy monsoon rains.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday, a 68-year-old woman was reported to have gone missing near a stream in the city’s Sasang District at around 3:34 p.m., prompting firefighters and police to initiate a search.Earlier on Tuesday, a 75-year-old man was found dead after getting swept away in a stream in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province at around 9 a.m. The authorities classified the death as a safety accident, as he is presumed to have accidentally fallen down while taking a walk around the stream.Six houses were flooded in Wonju in Gangwon Province and Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province, while seven vehicles were flooded in Haeundae District of Busan and some 220 households suffered a power outage in the city’s Suyeong District.As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, 19 roads in Busan and Gyeonggi Province and 153 streams, including 27 in Seoul, are closed off, while access to 455 trails in 17 national parks is also restricted.