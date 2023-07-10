Yoon to Hold Summit with Kishida in Lithuania Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Lithuania.The two leaders are expected to address Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.A senior official from Yoon’s office said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Seoul and Tokyo agreed that the meeting offers an opportunity to confirm mutual trust and promote the development of bilateral relations, adding that the Fukushima issue could come up.With the recent restoration of the South Korea-Japan currency swap after eight years, the two are expected to discuss joint response measures to a potential foreign exchange crisis and other pending issues, including cooperation in cutting-edge technology research and supply chains.Ahead of the first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the U.S., enhanced security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo is likely to be covered.Meanwhile, Kishida told reporters after North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday that he would affirm strong cooperation regarding responses to the North when he meets with Yoon.