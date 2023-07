Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday morning.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the North fired an unidentified ballistic missile.The military is in the process of analyzing the type and trajectory of the projectile.Earlier, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened military action against what she claimed was a violation of its eastern airspace by the U.S. Air Force's strategic reconnaissance aircraft.Pyongyang previously fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on June 15.