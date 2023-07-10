DP Chief Calls for Parliamentary Probe into ‘Highway-Gate’ Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung urged the government and the ruling party to open a parliamentary investigation into alleged preferential treatment for First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family in a highway project.At a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, Lee said the ruling side's attempts to conceal the truth about what he labeled "highway-gate" involving the president’s in-laws continue to emerge.As for the government's explanation that Yangpyeong County, the planned site for the terminus, had requested the relocation of the endpoint, the DP chief said he had learned that the county was passive about the idea as recently as February.Lee claimed that the revised plan, which relocated the endpoint from a location that had passed a feasibility test to land near a tract owned by the first lady's family, was put forth by the land ministry under the transition team.DP floor leader Park Kwang-on called on the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to be honest and humble when facing allegations of influence-peddling corruption.He also called for the truth to be uncovered in sessions of the parliamentary land and steering committees as well as a special audit of the Gyeonggi provincial council before a parliamentary probe is launched into the allegations.