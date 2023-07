Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea launched a ballistic missile presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) toward the East Sea Wednesday morning.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North fired a projectile, presumed to be a long-range ballistic missile, from Pyongyang at around 10 a.m.The JCS said it has reinforced surveillance and vigilance, while maintaining a readiness posture in coordination with the United States.Earlier this week, the North slammed a regular reconnaissance flight by U.S. aircraft, claiming they violated its airspace and warning that they could be shot down.Pyongyang previously launched a short-range ballistic missile towards the East Sea on June 15. The last time the regime tested a solid-fuel ICBM was when it fired the new Hwasong-18 on April 13.