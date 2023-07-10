KBS Files Constitutional Court Complaint over Fee Separation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the government's move to separate the collection of the public broadcaster's licensing fees from household electricity bills.In a public statement on Wednesday, KBS President and CEO Kim Eui-chul said it is difficult to accept the enforcement ordinance revision as it is clearly expected to cause immense damage and confusion to the public.The KBS chief said the broadcaster would be forced to waste over 200 billion won, or around 155 million U.S. dollars, just to collect the fees, which would lead to a reduction or abolishment of public service programs.He said households with receivers, still obligated by law to pay the fee, will face the inconvenience of having to pay them separately from electricity bills.Kim said the complaint is meant to verify whether the change could potentially undermine the constitutional value of public broadcasting and determine which method of collection would be beneficial to a majority of the public.