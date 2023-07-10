PPP Chief Expects Allies' NCG Meeting to Guarantee Public Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon, who is visiting the United States, expressed expectation that the inaugural session of the allies' Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) next week will generate practical results guaranteeing public safety.Meeting with South Korean correspondents in Washington on Tuesday, Kim said he considers the establishment of the NCG to be a practical and important starting point for change within the alliance.Earlier in the day, Kim met with Kurt Campbell, the White House National Security Council's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, who is scheduled to attend the NCG session in Seoul next Tuesday.Explaining that the U.S. side asked if South Korea wanted nuclear armament through the NCG, Kim said that while there are continued calls to that end, it would be just as meaningful to guarantee national security through the consultative body under international order.Asked whether he had exchanged views on Japan's planned discharge of Fukushima wastewater, the PPP chief said there was no reason to discuss the matter with the U.S., as it concerns empirical science, international verification and South Korea's sovereignty.On relations with China, a country which South Korea heavily depends on economically, Kim said he explained to the U.S. side that the Seoul-Beijing ties cannot be overlooked and must be properly managed, to which the U.S. expressed understanding.