Yoon Convenes Emergency NSC Committee Session in Lithuania

Written: 2023-07-12 13:07:51Updated: 2023-07-12 13:20:15

Yoon Convenes Emergency NSC Committee Session in Lithuania

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in Lithuania to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, convened an emergency session of the standing committee of the National Security Council(NSC) in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile launch. 

According to the presidential office on Wednesday, the meeting was held after North Korea fired a projectile presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) toward the East Sea earlier in the day.

Yoon said there will be consequences to unlawful acts committed by Pyongyang, before ordering officials to strengthen the enforcement of extended deterrence through Seoul and Washington's Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG), set to convene for the first time next week.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the long-range ballistic missile, fired at a high angle from Pyongyang at around 10 a.m., traveled one-thousand kilometers before falling into the sea.

Stating that the allies have closely coordinated to exchange information on the situation, the military condemned the latest missile launch as a serious provocation that damages peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, while clearly violating UN Security Council resolutions.
