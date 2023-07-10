Yoon, NATO Chief Adopt Agreement to Boost Intelligence-Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed ways to drastically boost intelligence-sharing in various areas in his meeting with the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, in Lithuania.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters on Tuesday that such cooperation was included in the Individually Tailored Partnership Program(ITPP) that Yoon and Stoltenberg adopted on Tuesday.The South Korea-NATO ITPP consists of new ways to pursue bilateral cooperation in eleven areas, including anti-terrorism, disarmament and nonproliferation, cyber security, climate change and emerging technologies. NATO currently has ITPPs with Japan and Australia.In line with the program, the two sides will regularly hold working-level and high-level meetings on state and military affairs and set up a consultative group on strengthening ant-terrorism capabilities.Following their meeting, Yoon said close cooperation between NATO and Indo-Pacific countries, including South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, is now more important than ever.The NATO chief, on his part, said South Korea’s cooperation is very valuable to the alliance, stressing that security is no longer a regional but a global matter.