Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon, NATO Chief Adopt Agreement to Boost Intelligence-Sharing

Written: 2023-07-12 13:56:14Updated: 2023-07-12 14:21:44

Yoon, NATO Chief Adopt Agreement to Boost Intelligence-Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed ways to drastically boost intelligence-sharing in various areas in his meeting with the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, in Lithuania.

Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters on Tuesday that such cooperation was included in the Individually Tailored Partnership Program(ITPP) that Yoon and Stoltenberg adopted on Tuesday.

The South Korea-NATO ITPP consists of new ways to pursue bilateral cooperation in eleven areas, including anti-terrorism, disarmament and nonproliferation, cyber security, climate change and emerging technologies. NATO currently has ITPPs with Japan and Australia.

In line with the program, the two sides will regularly hold working-level and high-level meetings on state and military affairs and set up a consultative group on strengthening ant-terrorism capabilities.

Following their meeting, Yoon said close cooperation between NATO and Indo-Pacific countries, including South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, is now more important than ever.

The NATO chief, on his part, said South Korea’s cooperation is very valuable to the alliance, stressing that security is no longer a regional but a global matter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >