KBS Complaint Says Constitutional Freedom of Broadcasting Violated

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) has filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the government's move to separate the collection of the public broadcaster's licensing fees from household electricity bills. The broadcaster contends that the change in collecting license fees fundamentally infringes upon the freedom of broadcasting as it was pursued without public discussion.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: KBS on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the Cabinet-approved ordinance revisions to separate the collection of its licensing fees from electricity bills.The broadcaster first raised concerns over the fact that a matter concerning citizens’ rights was changed through an enforcement ordinance.KBS claimed that the approach to changing the collection of license fees violates the Constitution considering the stipulation that matters necessary to ensure standards of news service and broadcast facilities must be determined by a law.It also noted that the Constitutional Court previously assessed that the collection of license fees is a matter that should be decided by the National Assembly.Noting that the collection of license fees does not go away with the latest revisions, KBS said the change will not serve the public interest but will inevitably incur losses.The broadcaster warned that if revenues from the collection of license fees drop without any alternative in place, it will not be able to fulfill its duties under the Broadcast Act, including operating emergency broadcast services and providing support for the Educational Broadcasting System.Shortly after the government passed the enforcement ordinance revisions in a Cabinet meeting, the main opposition Democratic Party submitted revisions to the Broadcast Act that aim to combine the collection of electricity bills and licensing fees.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.