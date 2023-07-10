S. Korean Lawmakers Protesting Fukushima Plan Call for Alternative

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean lawmakers visiting Tokyo to protest Japan's planned release of Fukushima wastewater into the sea have proposed a halt to the discharge and a joint examination of alternative measures.A group of ten opposition and independent lawmakers held a press conference on Wednesday at the foreign correspondents’ association in Tokyo and argued that dumping radioactive contaminated water into the ocean is a serious threat to all global seas.They said the discharge is a violation of international law and the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) cannot be seen as an exoneration.Asserting that the release into the ocean, which could have catastrophic consequences, is not the only or best way to dispose of the wastewater, the group called on the international community to find an alternative solution.The delegation said that if Japan does not withdraw the plan, it will face anger and resistance from global citizens, and vowed to fight the move to the end in solidarity with the Japanese society and global politicians.They also issued a statement against the discharge with eight Japanese lawmakers, demanding that an environmental group other than the IAEA also carry out a verification of the discharge plan.