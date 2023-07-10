Rival Camps Jointly Denounce N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : KBS News

Ruling and opposition camps have jointly denounced North Korea for firing an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) toward the East Sea on Wednesday.Ruling People Power Party senior deputy spokesperson Hwang Kyu-hwan said the party strongly condemns the North’s provocation which threatens the peace on the Korean Peninsula and neighboring countries.Hwang said it’s become evident that the reason the North made claims about U.S. aircraft violating its eastern exclusive economic zone was to make an excuse to engage in armed provocation.Citing that the latest missile launch comes just 27 days after the North’s last provocation, Hwang said such endless provocations demonstrate that the reclusive state has not changed at all despite what he described as the previous government’s unilateral policy favorable to the North.The main opposition Democratic Party also denounced the North’s missile provocation.Its senior spokesperson, Kwon Chil-seung, said armed provocations can never be justified, adding that such continued provocations are raising tensions on the peninsula and threatening peace in the region.Kwon then urged the North to immediately stop its "utterly destructive" provocations that only isolate the country from the international community. He also called on the Yoon administration to do its part to resolve the hardline stance between the two sides.