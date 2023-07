Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul city has decided to raise both bus and subway fares.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said revisions to such fares were passed at a meeting of its price policy committee.Starting from next month, bus fares will be raised by 300 won to one-thousand-500 won. As for subway fares, it will be raised from October by 150 won to one-thousand-400 won. Subway fares will be raised by another 150 won in the second half of next year to one-thousand-550 won.Initially, the city government considered hiking both fares by 300 won at once, but decided on the latest adjustment after taking into account the economic conditions of the working class, the government’s inflation policies and consultations with Seoul metro areas.