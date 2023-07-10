Yoon Proposes Stronger Solidarity with NATO to Respond to N. Korea's Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has proposed that South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) further boost solidarity to respond to North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles which he called “real threats.”Yoon made the proposal on Wednesday in a speech delivered at a summit between NATO member states and partner countries in Vilnius, Lithuania, as he cited that the North again launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier in the day.Yoon said the North’s ICBM launch is a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions and poses a serious threat to regional and world peace.He said the North’s nuclear weapons and missiles are a real threat that can impact not only Vilnius but also Paris, Berlin and London.The president then stressed the need to further boost solidarity to condemn the North’s threats and respond to them in unison.During the speech, Yoon also said South Korea will take part in NATO’s trust fund created to support Ukraine’s restoration and recovery efforts while citing that this year, Seoul is providing Ukraine with mine clearance equipment and medical evacuation vehicles.