Yoon Asks Kishida to Include S. Korean Experts in Fukushima Release Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in the process of inspecting the release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.Yoon made the request in a summit with Kishida at a hotel in downtown Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, where the two are attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit as leaders of partner nations.The president stressed that the planned water release must prioritize the health and safety of the public, before stating that Seoul respects the final report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) on the water discharge.In addition to the request, he asked that Tokyo share with Seoul real-time information on whether discharge efforts are being implemented as planned.The president also requested that Tokyo immediately suspend the water release in the event of an emergency, including any detection of radioactive substances beyond permissible levels, and to alert Seoul.In response, Kishida vowed to exert all-out efforts to guarantee the safety of the water discharge in line with the IAEA’s final report, adding that he will not pursue a release that would negatively affect the health or environment of the people of Japan and South Korea.The prime minister then said that Japan will swiftly disclose monitoring information in a highly transparent manner while being subject to the IAEA’s review.Kishida promised that his country will take appropriate steps, including an immediate halt to the water release as planned, if problems arise, such as an excessive density of radioactive substances that surpass permissible levels.