Pres. Yoon Arrives in Poland for Official Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Poland on Wednesday after wrapping up his trip to Lithuania where he attended a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit.Yoon and his entourage arrived at the Warsaw Chopin Airport at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Polish President Andrzej Duda.The first item on the president's itinerary was a meeting with South Koreans residing in the Central European country, where he expressed hope that the two countries will further deepen their cooperation as nations that have become key strategic partners.According to the top office, Yoon had noted that South Korea and Poland saw their bilateral trade reach a record nine billion U.S. dollars last year and that more than 300 South Korean companies are doing business in Poland.He also hoped relations with Poland deepen to high-tech sectors including the defense and nuclear power industries.Later on Thursday, Yoon will sit down for a summit with Duda and discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in strategic areas, including the defense industry and nuclear power plants.The itinerary also includes a business forum, where he will be accompanied by an 89-member economic delegation from South Korea.The presidential office said during Yoon’s trip, South Korea and Poland are set to adopt dozens of memoranda of understanding on high-tech industries and infrastructure.